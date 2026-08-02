19-year-old wanted in Chandler 'sextortion' scheme captured in Pennsylvania

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The Brief Jayden Lewandowski, 19, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania by U.S. Marshals and local police on an outstanding Arizona warrant. Chandler Police sought Lewandowski on five counts of sexual extortion for allegedly using explicit photos to "humiliate" victims. Lewandowski is currently held in Pennsylvania, where he awaits extradition back to Maricopa County to face charges.



A 19-year-old man wanted in Arizona for an alleged sexual extortion scheme has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania following a joint operation by federal and local law enforcement.

What we know:

Jayden Lewandowski was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia fugitive task force and the Bensalem Police Department on an outstanding warrant originating out of Chandler.

Lewandowski faces five counts of sexual extortion.

READ MORE: Multi-state hunt nabs fugitive wanted in 5 Arizona counties

Authorities located and captured Lewandowski on Bellview Drive in Bensalem, Pa., located just northeast of Philadelphia on Tuesday.

What they're saying:

According to investigators with the Chandler Police Department, Lewandowski allegedly sent sexually explicit images to victims "with the intent to humiliate and extort" them.

What's next:

Lewandowski is currently held in Pennsylvania, where he awaits extradition proceedings back to Maricopa County to face the criminal charges.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how Lewandowski obtained the explicit photos, how many people were targeted in the scheme or when he will be extradited back to Arizona to face charges. Chandler Police said no additional details are available at this time.

Map of where the wanted Chandler teen was captured: