Arizona father and daughter join Massachusetts bike ride to raises funds for cancer research

The Brief Thousands of cyclists rode for hundreds of miles in Massachusetts during the Pan-Mass Challenge to raise money for cancer research. A local family, including Chris Hunt and his daughter Molly Miller, participated in the event to honor Hunt’s brother Jay, who died weeks earlier after fighting two types of cancer. The annual bike ride benefits the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, with Miller and Hunt contributing more than $20,000 in raised donations.



Thousands of cyclists rode for hundreds of miles in Massachusetts over the weekend to raise money for cancer research, including a local family riding in honor of a beloved brother and uncle.

The backstory:

Riding together every Saturday morning, and following up with a pancake breakfast, is a weekly ritual for Chris Hunt and his daughter Molly Miller.

"We ride every Saturday morning together for a couple hours followed by a pancake breakfast," Miller said.

They did not know it, but those weekly rides were preparing them for a big moment: a chance to remember Hunt's brother and Miller's uncle, Jay.

"He was a mentor, and he was my very best friend, and he just always had my back for 65 years. And I just learned so much from him about how to be a really good person and brother, and father, and family member," Hunt said.

What we know:

Jay fought two types of cancers before passing away just a few weeks ago.

"It's a very tough treatment, but the people at Dana-Farber made his life longer and an awful lot more comfortable," Hunt said.

Pan-Mass Challenge:

That care is what the bike rides support. The family signed up for the Pan-Mass Challenge in Massachusetts, a massive bike ride organized to raise funds for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

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"3,500 volunteers, 6,500 riders and over 350,000 people every year writing checks. It's our 20th consecutive year of passing 100% of every rider raised dollar," said Billy Starr, founder and chairman of the PMC.

Big picture view:

More than $1.1 billion has been raised over the years through the event. Now, Miller and Hunt are adding to that total with more than $20,000 raised in donations.

"I feel like we're finally giving back to a group that gave so much to our family for three years," Hunt said.

Dig deeper:

Everyone on the ride pedals for someone—to help today, but also to help tomorrow. Miller and Hunt know Jay is riding with them in spirit as well.

"We'll be thinking about him the entire ride, every pedal stroke, and I think the important thing is we'll think of him while we ride and as we finish, but most importantly, we will think about the 65 years he was alive because he was a great uncle to Molly, and the family, and a great brother," Miller said.