Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, East Valley, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Central La Paz, Northwest Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Kofa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Central Phoenix, Parker Valley, Grand Canyon Country
5
Extreme Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tonto Basin, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County, Mazatzal Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northern Gila County, Marble and Glen Canyons
Extreme Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Heat Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley
Heat Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County

Arizona father and daughter join Massachusetts bike ride to raises funds for cancer research

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Arizona
Published August 2, 2026 7:58 PM MST
Published August 2, 2026 7:58 PM MST

The Brief

    • Thousands of cyclists rode for hundreds of miles in Massachusetts during the Pan-Mass Challenge to raise money for cancer research.
    • A local family, including Chris Hunt and his daughter Molly Miller, participated in the event to honor Hunt’s brother Jay, who died weeks earlier after fighting two types of cancer.
    • The annual bike ride benefits the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, with Miller and Hunt contributing more than $20,000 in raised donations.

Thousands of cyclists rode for hundreds of miles in Massachusetts over the weekend to raise money for cancer research, including a local family riding in honor of a beloved brother and uncle.

The backstory:

Riding together every Saturday morning, and following up with a pancake breakfast, is a weekly ritual for Chris Hunt and his daughter Molly Miller.

"We ride every Saturday morning together for a couple hours followed by a pancake breakfast," Miller said.

They did not know it, but those weekly rides were preparing them for a big moment: a chance to remember Hunt's brother and Miller's uncle, Jay.

"He was a mentor, and he was my very best friend, and he just always had my back for 65 years. And I just learned so much from him about how to be a really good person and brother, and father, and family member," Hunt said.

What we know:

Jay fought two types of cancers before passing away just a few weeks ago.

"It's a very tough treatment, but the people at Dana-Farber made his life longer and an awful lot more comfortable," Hunt said.

Pan-Mass Challenge:

That care is what the bike rides support. The family signed up for the Pan-Mass Challenge in Massachusetts, a massive bike ride organized to raise funds for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Image 1 of 2

 

"3,500 volunteers, 6,500 riders and over 350,000 people every year writing checks. It's our 20th consecutive year of passing 100% of every rider raised dollar," said Billy Starr, founder and chairman of the PMC.

Big picture view:

More than $1.1 billion has been raised over the years through the event. Now, Miller and Hunt are adding to that total with more than $20,000 raised in donations.

"I feel like we're finally giving back to a group that gave so much to our family for three years," Hunt said.

Dig deeper:

Everyone on the ride pedals for someone—to help today, but also to help tomorrow. Miller and Hunt know Jay is riding with them in spirit as well.

"We'll be thinking about him the entire ride, every pedal stroke, and I think the important thing is we'll think of him while we ride and as we finish, but most importantly, we will think about the 65 years he was alive because he was a great uncle to Molly, and the family, and a great brother," Miller said.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered by the founder and chairman of the bike-ridng challenge, and Chris Hunt and Molly Miller.

ArizonaMassachusettsNews