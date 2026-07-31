Nancy Guthrie case: Sheriff releases ransom notes sent to Tucson station

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The Brief Officials with the Pima County Sheriff's Department have released two ransom notes that were sent in the Nancy Guthrie case. Nancy Guthrie, who is the mother of NBC Today Show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on Feb. 1, 2026.



Sheriffs in Pima County have released the contents of ransom notes that were sent in the aftermath of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance from her Tucson home.

The backstory:

84-year-old Guthrie was last seen on the evening of Jan 31 when she was dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home. She was reported missing the following day by family members after she failed to show up at church.

On July 27, Nancy's daughter, NBC Today Show host Savannah Guthrie, released a video where she pleaded for Nancy's return.

Since Nancy's disappearance, PCSD and the FBI have released footage of Nancy's alleged abductor at her doorstep. In their statement on July 31, officials with PCSD said the two video that were recovered from Nancy's doorbell cameras "may be from two separate days."

"They indicate he took steps to prepare for the event on the night of January 31 to February 1," read a portion of the statement.

Dig deeper:

PCSD also released the contents of two ransom notes that were sent to Tucson area television station KOLD.

Both ransom notes were sent by e-mail, with the subject line of "News Tip." However, the name, e-mail address and date of birth for the person who sent it were redacted from the version released by PCSD.

While the e-mails themselves do not mention when the notes were sent to KOLD, investigators said the first note was received on Feb. 2, and the second note was received on Feb. 6.

The first ransom note reads:

Hello Savannah,

We have your mother Nancy. She is safe but scared. She will be held for ransom and once payment is received she will be released unharmed. We will be holding her for a maximum of 7 days. You will need to send bitcoin in the amount of $4 million USD before 5PM on Thursday the 5th. If payment is not received, the ransom will be increased to 6 million USD which will need to be paid by 5PM on Monday the 9th. Once payment is received to the bitcoin address below she will be released within 12 hours of deposit to a safe drop off location back in Tucson. If payment is not [received] by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5PM, she will be killed. Your mother is aware of this and her life is in your hands. It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible. You will not be able to contact me from here on out, there will be no negotiation. Do not play games, law enforcement will not be able to help you.

(Bitcoin address redacted)

She had a white smart watch on the floor of the foot of her bed and the white flood light in backyard was destroyed.

The second ransom note reads:

Guthrie Family,

We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition. We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related. She is buried in nature now. Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace. We are truly sorry.

Local perspective:

Officials with PCSD say "these communications reveal distinctive patterns of word choice, syntax, and phraseology that reflect the writer’s unique linguistic style. They also provide valuable insight into the person’s mindset, motives, and the evolution of their tone over time."

"As with the unidentified male depicted in the video, we believe these distinctive linguistic characteristics may be recognizable to someone who knows or has interacted with the notes’ writer. A friend, family member, coworker, classmate, or acquaintance may recognize these patterns of expression and possess information that could help identify the individual responsible," read a portion of the statement.

What you can do:

PCSD is asking people to contact them with any information.

"We recognize relationships and loyalties change over time as do people and their perspectives. It is not too late to come forward," read a portion of the statement.