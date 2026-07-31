Seen on TV: July 31

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Friday, July 31, 2026

85 Local

8271 W. Lake Pleasant Pkwy, Suite 104

Peoria, AZ 85382

https://85localaz.com/

https://www.instagram.com/85localaz

The Local Donut

3213 Hayden Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://www.thelocaldonutshop.com/

Phoenix Zoo

455 N. Galvin Parkway

Phoenix, AZ 85008

phoenixzoo.org

The Buffalo Chip Saloon

6823 E. Cave Creek Rd.

Cave Creek, AZ 85331

https://buffalochipsaloon.com

Live-streamed video