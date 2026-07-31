Seen on TV: July 31
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Friday, July 31, 2026
85 Local
- 8271 W. Lake Pleasant Pkwy, Suite 104
- Peoria, AZ 85382
- https://85localaz.com/
- https://www.instagram.com/85localaz
The Local Donut
- 3213 Hayden Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- https://www.thelocaldonutshop.com/
Phoenix Zoo
- 455 N. Galvin Parkway
- Phoenix, AZ 85008
- phoenixzoo.org
The Buffalo Chip Saloon
- 6823 E. Cave Creek Rd.
- Cave Creek, AZ 85331
- https://buffalochipsaloon.com