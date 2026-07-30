DCS sued over child death; teen dad accused of abandoning baby | Nightly Roundup

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From rattlesnakes spotted ‘combat dancing’ to an East Valley project that aims to help with water supply, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, July 30, 2026.

1. No charges for parents of Arizona ‘miracle baby’

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2. DCS sued over Rebekah Baptiste case

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3. Phoenix teen dad accused of child abuse

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4. SRP completes East Valley project

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5. ‘Combat dancing’ snakes spotted

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