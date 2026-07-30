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DCS sued over child death; teen dad accused of abandoning baby | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published July 30, 2026 6:36 PM MST
Published July 30, 2026 6:36 PM MST
article

PHOENIX - From rattlesnakes spotted ‘combat dancing’ to an East Valley project that aims to help with water supply, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, July 30, 2026.

1. No charges for parents of Arizona ‘miracle baby’

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No charges for Gilbert parents in shocking case of toddler found breathing in hospital morgue
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No charges for Gilbert parents in shocking case of toddler found breathing in hospital morgue

Prosecutors will NOT charge the parents of the toddler who woke up in a Maricopa County morgue. Here is what county officials say the police got wrong.

2. DCS sued over Rebekah Baptiste case

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DCS sued a year after Rebekah Baptiste, 10, dies from severe abuse
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DCS sued a year after Rebekah Baptiste, 10, dies from severe abuse

A wrongful death lawsuit claims Arizona DCS failed to act on 19 reports of severe abuse prior to the death of 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste.

3. Phoenix teen dad accused of child abuse 

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Teen dad accused of abandoning baby in 91-degree Phoenix apartment — with nothing but 'rancid milk'
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Teen dad accused of abandoning baby in 91-degree Phoenix apartment — with nothing but 'rancid milk'

Phoenix dad faces felony child abuse charges after maintenance workers found his infant daughter "restrained" inside a sweltering apartment with no air conditioning.

4. SRP completes East Valley project

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SRP completes $2.5 million Gilbert Road Pipeline project
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SRP completes $2.5 million Gilbert Road Pipeline project

A new water delivery pipeline will move 20,000 gallons per minute to the Arizona Canal. Officials say the project gives SRP flexibility when water supplies are low.

5. ‘Combat dancing’ snakes spotted

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VIDEO: Rattlesnakes spotted 'combat dancing' on Southern California street
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VIDEO: Rattlesnakes spotted 'combat dancing' on Southern California street

A video captured by a FOX 11 viewer showing two massive rattlesnakes in Thousand Oaks served as a reminder that as heat rises, so do rattlesnake sightings.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Heat warnings extend through the weekend
Heat warnings extend through the weekend

Heat warnings extend through the weekend

FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details on our extreme heat wave that forced warnings to extend through the weekend.

Get the Full Forecast

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