Arizona weather forecast: Extreme heat builds in Phoenix as temps near record levels

The Brief Extreme Heat Warnings cover major portions of Arizona through Sunday as a high-pressure dome brings dangerous high temperatures. Phoenix is forecast to hit 113 degrees on Thursday, with temperatures climbing to near-record highs of 116 degrees on Friday and Saturday. Humid conditions and rain chances will return to Phoenix early next week, lowering temperatures to 107 degrees by Wednesday.



Temperatures continue to climb across Arizona as more of the state falls under an Extreme Heat Warning.

Today:

On Thursday afternoon, the forecast high temperature jumps to 113 degrees in Phoenix. It will be hot, but less humid than recent days. The drier conditions will allow for a sunny forecast across Phoenix. In parts of northeastern, eastern and southeastern Arizona, clouds and a few showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening. The storms may pack heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning.

Even with some passing storms, the entire state will experience hotter conditions. The forecast high nears 100 degrees in areas like Sedona and Payson, and shifts to the 90s in Flagstaff. A strong dome of high pressure will center over Arizona in the next 24 hours and continue to bring high heat into the weekend.

This Weekend:

The forecast high will move to 116 degrees in Phoenix on Friday and Saturday. Both days the current record is also 116 degrees. The record was set in 2020 on Friday and 1972 on Saturday. Sunday may break the record with a forecast of 115 degrees and a current record of 114 degrees, set in 2025.

All of southern, central and western Arizona are under Extreme Heat Warnings from Thursday to Sunday. In northern Arizona, many regional canyons and areas below 4,000 feet in Yavapai and northern Gila counties will go under the heat warning beginning Friday morning and last until Sunday evening. The Grand Canyon, below 4,000 feet, is also under the extreme heat warning through Sunday.

Next Week:

Storms will be limited to the far eastern and southeastern portions of the state in the days to come. By Monday, the humidity levels will begin to climb across the state and storm potential may increase for the higher terrain as well as eastern and southern Arizona. Phoenix will see a return of storm chances by Tuesday with the best chance appearing to arrive around Wednesday. The higher humidity will also gradually drop the forecast high in Phoenix to 113 Monday, 111 Tuesday, and 107 by Wednesday.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.