Teen, 17, killed in north Phoenix rollover crash

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The Brief Jordan Cux Blas, 17, was killed in a rollover crash on July 30 near Cave Creek and Hatcher roads. Police say a second vehicle was "driving aggressively" alongside Blas before his truck hit a curb, rolled over and crashed into a fence. The second driver stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.



A 17-year-old teen was killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday night in north Phoenix.

What we know:

Phoenix police say the crash happened at around 10 p.m. on July 29 along Cave Creek Road, just south of Hatcher Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found a crashed white Toyota Tundra. The driver, Jordan Cux Blas, was pronounced dead.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say Blas was driving south on Cave Creek Road when he lost control of his truck and hit a curb, causing the truck to roll over and crash into a fence.

"Detectives responded and learned an additional vehicle had been driving aggressively alongside the Tundra prior to the collision," Sgt. Chris Berrelleza said.

The driver of the second vehicle, also a 17-year-old, stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

What's next:

Details on what led up to the crash are still under investigation pending a collision reconstruction.

"Findings from the completed investigation will determine any applicable charges," police said.

Map of where the crash happened: