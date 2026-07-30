Teen, 17, killed in north Phoenix rollover crash
PHOENIX - A 17-year-old teen was killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday night in north Phoenix.
What we know:
Phoenix police say the crash happened at around 10 p.m. on July 29 along Cave Creek Road, just south of Hatcher Road.
When officers got to the scene, they found a crashed white Toyota Tundra. The driver, Jordan Cux Blas, was pronounced dead.
Dig deeper:
Investigators say Blas was driving south on Cave Creek Road when he lost control of his truck and hit a curb, causing the truck to roll over and crash into a fence.
"Detectives responded and learned an additional vehicle had been driving aggressively alongside the Tundra prior to the collision," Sgt. Chris Berrelleza said.
The driver of the second vehicle, also a 17-year-old, stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.
What's next:
Details on what led up to the crash are still under investigation pending a collision reconstruction.
"Findings from the completed investigation will determine any applicable charges," police said.
Map of where the crash happened:
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department