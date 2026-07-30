Seen on TV: July 30

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Thursday, July 30, 2026

ADOT Safety Message Contest

Thanks A Brunch

1853 S. Power Rd.

Mesa, AZ 85203

https://www.thanksabrunchaz.com/

https://www.instagram.com/thanksabrunchaz/?hl=en

Seafood City Supermarket at Chandler Fashion Center

3177 W. Chandler Blvd., Suite 04A

Chandler, AZ 85226

https://www.seafoodcity.com

Phoenix Children's Foundation

Muncheese Cake

Live-streamed video