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Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, East Valley, Yuma County, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Northwest Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, North Phoenix/Glendale, Central Phoenix, Parker Valley
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Extreme Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, West Pinal County, Gila River Valley, Tonto Basin, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Central La Paz, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Southeast Gila County, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Aguila Valley, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Mazatzal Mountains, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northern Gila County, Marble and Glen Canyons
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 9:45 AM MST, Coconino County

Seen on TV: July 30

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated July 30, 2026 6:08 AM MST Published July 30, 2026 4:30 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Thursday, July 30, 2026

ADOT Safety Message Contest

Thanks A Brunch

Seafood City Supermarket at Chandler Fashion Center

Phoenix Children's Foundation

Muncheese Cake

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews