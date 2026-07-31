Man fell several stories at Tempe industrial site: police

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The Brief Police say a man fell 30 to 40 feet from a catwalk on July 31 at an industrial worksite near Broadway Road and Hardy Drive. The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.



A man was seriously hurt after falling from a catwalk on Friday morning at an industrial worksite in Tempe.

What we know:

The incident happened on July 31 near Broadway Road and Hardy Drive.

Tempe police say the man was taken to a hospital after suffering a 30-40-foot fall.

There was a large police presence in the area, but the scene has been cleared.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the man's fall are unknown.

Map of where the incident happened: