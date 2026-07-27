Loved ones remember Phoenix hiker found dead on South Mountain during extreme heat warning

The Brief Loved ones are remembering Richard "Stan" Fletcher, 61, an experienced hiker who died while on a South Mountain trail in Phoenix during an extreme heat warning. Fletcher set off around 5 a.m. on July 25, but loved ones lost contact with him around 2 p.m. when his phone battery died, and his body was later found by a cyclist along the Pima Canyon Trail. While the medical examiner's office will determine the final cause of death, police believe it was heat- or medical-related, and the family is hoping hikers can help locate his missing cellphone.



Loved ones are remembering a Phoenix hiker who died while out on a South Mountain trail this weekend amid an ongoing extreme heat warning.

What they're saying:

Richard "Stan" Fletcher's loved ones say he was an avid and experienced hiker who set off before the sun even came up on July 25. But temperatures hit 117 later in the day, and somewhere along this hike, something went terribly wrong.

"A great father, a great husband, a great spiritual leader, a great worship leader specifically," John McJunkin, a longtime friend of Fletcher, said.

That is how loved ones of Fletcher are remembering the 61-year-old, days after he died while hiking on a South Mountain trail. McJunkin says he met Fletcher decades ago and was drawn to the man's musical talent and warm presence.

"He showed up with a guitar and here we are on this staycation here in town, and he's got his guitar, he pulled it out, and we were all jamming and having a great time, and I thought wow, this is a great guy, I could get to know this guy," McJunkin said.

The backstory:

Police say Fletcher was reported missing by his wife, Stephanie, after he didn't return home from his morning hike.

"He had gone out at about 5 o'clock in the morning for his daily hike and this guy, every single day, since dirt was invented. Serious hiker," McJunkin said.

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But something went wrong. Police say loved ones lost contact with Fletcher around 2 p.m. when his phone lost battery. Fletcher's body was later found by a cyclist along the Pima Canyon Trail.

While the medical examiner's office will have the final say on his cause of death, investigators believe it was heat or medical related.

Dig deeper:

"It's gonna be a very difficult time for her. It's gonna be very difficult to go through the rest of her life without him. It's gonna be difficult for all of us," McJunkin said.

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McJunkin says he will particularly feel the loss at the Tuesday night Bible study group he and Fletcher were both active members of.

"We'll have a lot of stories to tell, a lot of great memories and a lot of prayer as well. We know where he is, we're gonna be praying for all of us that are still here," McJunkin said.

What you can do:

McJunkin says Fletcher's family has not found his cellphone and is hopeful that members of the public who may be out hiking when it is cooler may be able to help them locate it.

Dig deeper:

The trail, along with several others within the city of Phoenix parks system, is closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during extreme heat warnings.