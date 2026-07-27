Federal advisors move to expand access to six wellness peptides

The Brief Federal health advisors voted to ease access to six specific peptides, allowing specialty pharmacies to legally mix and sell them. Medical experts from Banner Health warn that long-term safety data is lacking for many of these compounds, which are often in early research stages. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will have the final decision on approval and has expressed strong support for easing peptide restrictions.



Peptides are fast becoming a massive trend in the wellness world, with people using them for everything from weight loss to healing injuries.

Now, six of these compounds are one step closer to being cleared for compounding pharmacies to make and sell – a move championed by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

But, some medical experts are sounding the alarm over a lack of long-term research.

What they're saying:

Peptides are becoming widely known as doctors describe them as short chains of amino acids that serve as the building blocks of proteins in human bodies.

Local clinics are seeing a demand for these injections as the science becomes the center of a major regulatory debate in Washington.

Jennifer Galbreath is using peptides to help recover from surgery.

"As a result, my injuries heal a lot faster," Galbreath said.

Even though some peptides are still considered experimental, Galbreath says it is a risk worth taking.

Signage outside the US Food and Drug Administration headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland, US, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The US Food and Drug Administration plans to cut the time it takes drug companies to test new medicines by getting more visib Expand

"They're far behind in all areas. I think the science is ahead of the regulations," Galbreath said.

Others at Mountainside Fitness are also considering using peptides.

"Trimming down, increasing muscle mass where we can, in the right places, and doing it without putting on fat," Cory Hammock said about why he would use them.

Dig deeper:

Recently, federal health advisors voted to ease access to six specific peptides. While not officially FDA-approved like traditional medicines, this move would allow specialty pharmacies to legally mix and sell them.

Each is used differently but could help for a wide range of uses, like insomnia, losing weight, healing wounds, and increasing blood flow.

"Proteins are building blocks for say, helping us build our immune response, build our body, build our bones, and so forth," Banner Health endocrinologist Dr. Harmeet Narula said.

Gameday Men's Health, which has locations in Gilbert and Goodyear, offers peptides for weight loss, soft tissue healing, and human growth hormones.

"Some of the benefits of that could be better sleep or better tissue healing or repair, so a lot of people will use it for a few different reasons," Eric Owen of Gameday Men's Health said.

The other side:

Some government scientists argue there just is not enough data yet to prove these specific chemicals are safe.

"We don’t know the safety data for many of these. These are generally being done in very early stage studies of humans or in animals," Narula said.

And while doctors urge caution, people like Galbreath believe it should ultimately be a personal choice.

"You should always weigh the benefits with the risk, and then think about your own body," Galbreath said.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will get the final say in approving these peptides, but he has already indicated he is a big fan of peptides and willing to overturn restrictions.