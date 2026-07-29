Ultimate betrayal: Evicted man repays Goodyear family’s kindness by abusing 14-year-old daughter, police say

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The Brief Goodyear police arrested 26-year-old Traonn Rayson Cox, Jr. for allegedly abusing a 14-year-old girl whose family took his evicted family into their home. Police say the victim's mother walked into her daughter's bedroom Tuesday morning to discover the abuse, prompting Cox to flee and hide in a nearby culvert before officers captured him. Court documents say Cox confessed to abusing the teenager multiple times over seven months while manipulating her to stay silent, and he now faces 10 felony charges.



A 26-year-old Goodyear man is behind bars after a mother caught him in the act with her 14-year-old daughter inside their home on Tuesday morning, according to court documents.

What we know:

Traonn Rayson Cox Jr. faces 10 felony charges: eight counts of sexual conduct with a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor and child enticement using an electronic device. Authorities say the alleged abuse began just days after Cox and his family were taken in by the victim's family following an eviction.

The backstory:

On the morning of July 28, the victim's mother opened her daughter's bedroom door and allegedly walked in on Cox having sex with the teenager. Cox immediately fled the home and hid in a nearby culvert, authorities said. Goodyear police found Cox during an area search near Citrus and Dunlap roads, where he reportedly tried to run from officers again before being taken into custody.

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Court records say that Cox, his sister and his mother moved into the victim’s home in December. Investigators say that within two weeks of moving in, Cox initiated an abusive relationship with the 14-year-old girl. Both Cox and the victim admitted to law enforcement that they had sex about 10 times in the garage and the victim's bedroom over the course of seven months.

During a forensic interview, the teenager told detectives she tried to end the encounters, but Cox "manipulated" her into continuing by claiming she would get in trouble and lose her phone if they got caught. Court documents say Cox admitted everything to the police because "he had a guilty conscience."

Dig deeper:

Investigators seized mobile phones and "biological items" from the home following a search warrant. Text messages provided to detectives by Cox's mother also corroborated the illicit relationship. Cox remained in jail on Wednesday on a $250,000 bond.

What's next:

He'll be back in front of a judge on Aug. 3.

Map of where police found Cox in a culvert: