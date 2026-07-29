DCS sued a year after Rebekah Baptiste, 10, dies from severe abuse

The Brief The biological mother of 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Department of Child Safety. Rebekah died three days after being found unresponsive in a remote part of Apache County on July 27, suffering from long-term abuse and a severe brain bleed. Her father, Richard Baptiste, and his girlfriend, Anicia Woods, are charged with first-degree murder following reports that dozens of abuse allegations went unaddressed.



The biological mother of a 10-year-old girl at the center of a horrific and deadly child abuse case filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Department of Child Safety (DCS).

What we know:

July 30 marks one year since the death of Rebekah Baptiste. She was found unresponsive on July 27 in a remote part of Apache County and flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital, where she died three days later.

Rebekah's father, Richard Baptiste, and his girlfriend, Anicia Woods, are charged with first-degree murder. Police say she suffered from long-term abuse and had a severe brain bleed at the time of her death.

The attorney for Rebekah's mother says dozens of DCS reports were filed, but nothing was ever done.

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What they're saying:

"According to everything we've gathered, there were 19 reports made, and they didn't do anything about it. She was found mutilated and starved, raped, just in a horrific condition that no child should ever suffer," said attorney Matt Boatman, partner at Gallagher & Kennedy. "You have 19 opportunities to save this girl. You had school workers, nurses, teachers, gas station workers, police officers, all reporting that this little girl was being abused. Unfortunately, she was, and she ultimately died from the physical and sexual abuse she endured."

He believes Rebekah would still be alive if DCS had removed her from the home.

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"The Arizona Department of Child Safety cannot comment on pending litigation. Rebekah Baptiste's death was a tragedy, and protecting children from abuse and neglect remains our highest priority," DCS said.