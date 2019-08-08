Arizona's unemployment rate unchanged at 4.9 percent
Arizona seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.9 percent in June as the labor force increased by nearly 10,400 from the previous month while the state's economy lost 44,600 nonfarm jobs.
Navajo Police Department puts halt on search for missing 3-year-old
Authorities on the Navajo Nation have put a halt on the search for a missing 4-year-old. Community volunteers will continue organizing teams to try and find Anndine Jones.