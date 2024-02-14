Man accused of setting series of fires in small Arizona town

An alleged arsonist has been arrested in connection to a series of fires in a rural Arizona town.

The Apache County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Joaquine Jeremia Martinez was arrested on Feb. 13 in connection to a series of fires that were set in Vernon, a small town about 19 miles east of Show Low, since last December.

"Through evidence at the fire scenes, these fires were determined to be arson," the sheriff's office said.

Martinez was booked into jail and is accused of arson, misconduct involving weapons, criminal damage and burglary.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on the fires to contact them at 928-337-4321.

Map of Vernon