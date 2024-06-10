Murder investigation along I-10; Arizona boy dead after falling into Utah river l Morning News Brief

article

A murder investigation resulted in the closure of a major Valley freeway, an overnight crash in Phoenix turns deadly, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 10.

1. Murder investigation along the I-10

2. Crash kills woman in west Phoenix

3. ACs breaking down ahead of Arizona summer

4. Arizona boy dies after falling into swift-moving Utah river

5. DPS trooper involved in Apache County shooting

