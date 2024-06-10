Murder investigation along I-10; Arizona boy dead after falling into Utah river l Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - A murder investigation resulted in the closure of a major Valley freeway, an overnight crash in Phoenix turns deadly, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 10.
1. Murder investigation along the I-10
The incident, according to police, unfolded near westbound I-10 and 7th Avenue.
2. Crash kills woman in west Phoenix
According to police, the deadly crash happened near 56th Avenue and Glenrosa Monday morning.
3. ACs breaking down ahead of Arizona summer
The Valley is heating up again, and after seeing the first week of triple digits, residents are feeling the effects and so are their air conditioning units.
4. Arizona boy dies after falling into swift-moving Utah river
The child fell into Provo River near Bridal Veil Falls in Utah County.
5. DPS trooper involved in Apache County shooting
The shooting, according to officials, happened hours after crews responded to a situation near Show Low involving what was described as a barricaded suspect firing at deputies.
Today's weather
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/10/2024