Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Murder investigation along I-10; Arizona boy dead after falling into Utah river l Morning News Brief

By
Published  June 10, 2024 10:01am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - A murder investigation resulted in the closure of a major Valley freeway, an overnight crash in Phoenix turns deadly, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 10.

1. Murder investigation along the I-10

Featured

Phoenix Police investigating homicide along the I-10: DPS
article

Phoenix Police investigating homicide along the I-10: DPS

The incident, according to police, unfolded near westbound I-10 and 7th Avenue.

2. Crash kills woman in west Phoenix

Featured

Woman dead following west Phoenix crash: PD
article

Woman dead following west Phoenix crash: PD

According to police, the deadly crash happened near 56th Avenue and Glenrosa Monday morning.

3. ACs breaking down ahead of Arizona summer

Featured

Air conditioning units breaking down ahead of Arizona's summer
article

Air conditioning units breaking down ahead of Arizona's summer

The Valley is heating up again, and after seeing the first week of triple digits, residents are feeling the effects and so are their air conditioning units.

4. Arizona boy dies after falling into swift-moving Utah river

Featured

Boy, 12, dies after falling into swift-moving Utah river while vacationing with family
article

Boy, 12, dies after falling into swift-moving Utah river while vacationing with family

The child fell into Provo River near Bridal Veil Falls in Utah County.

5. DPS trooper involved in Apache County shooting

Featured

DPS trooper involved in Apache County shooting
article

DPS trooper involved in Apache County shooting

The shooting, according to officials, happened hours after crews responded to a situation near Show Low involving what was described as a barricaded suspect firing at deputies.

Today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/10/2024