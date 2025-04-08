Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial l Day 2

The Brief Opening statements were made, and witness testimony began on April 7 in Lori Vallow Daybell's murder conspiracy trial in Phoenix. The so-called "Doomsday Mom" is representing herself in the trial. Vallow Daybell is accused of planning the death of her then-husband, Charles Vallow.



The murder conspiracy trial of Lori Vallow Daybell is set to resume on Tuesday in a Phoenix courtroom after both sides made their opening statements and witnesses began testifying.

The so-called "Doomsday Mom" is accused of conspiring to kill her then-husband, Charles Vallow, in the East Valley.

What they're saying:

On Monday, Vallow Daybell told jurors that evidence will show that her brother shot Charles in self-defense.

"The evidence will show that Tylee came out of the room with a bat to protect me, her mother, from her stepfather, Charles Vallow. The evidence will show that Charles and Tylee fought over the bat, and after a struggle over the bat, Tylee fell on the ground," Vallow Daybell said in court on April 7.

Prosecutors said this was all part of a plan and teased to witnesses who would describe Vallow Daybell's words and behaviors shortly before Charles' death.

"Lori Vallow wanted to keep the same lifestyle that she had with Charles, and she could get all of this if Charles was dead," said Treena Kay. "She could marry Chad Daybell, become Lori Daybell. She would get a million-dollar life insurance policy from Charles Vallow."

The backstory:

In Arizona, Vallow Daybell is accused of planning the death of her then-husband, Charles Vallow, in 2019. It was allegedly motivated by Vallow Daybell's religious beliefs, and a $1 million life insurance policy that Charles owned.

Charles was shot by Vallow Daybell's late brother, Alex Cox. Cox had said he shot Charles after a fight involving a baseball bat.

Charles Vallow and Lori Vallow Daybell.

Vallow Daybell is also accused of attempted murder in connection with her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux. The shootings of Charles and Brandon happened within months of each other.

In Idaho, Vallow Daybell was found guilty of killing Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow. She was also found guilty of her role in the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell's first wife. Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison in Idaho.

Chad Daybell, Lori's husband, was convicted of all three murders last year. He was sentenced to death.

What's next:

Day two of the trial gets underway at 10:30 a.m. on April 8. FOX 10's coverage of the trial begins at 11 a.m. on our YouTube channel.