2 arrested in Apache County following series of shopping, armed robbery incidents

Two men were arrested in Apache County after police say they were involved in shoplifting and armed robbery incidents.

On Jan. 10, the Apache County Sheriff's Office says the suspects shoplifted from a Speedway gas station and a Dollar General in Sanders, Arizona.

Those incidents, investigators say, led to an armed robbery at Pizza Edge on the Navajo Nation.

The suspects were in a dark gray Chrysler sedan with Ohio license plates. They were found by police when their car became disabled while heading toward St. Johns, Arizona.

The suspects were apprehended and booked into the Apache County Jail for armed robbery, conspiracy and shoplifting. They're identified as Anthony Scott Breeze and Joseph M. Woodruff.

"The listed suspects may have been involved in other incidents along the way. They supposedly met up in Gallup, New Mexico and were headed to Las Vegas, Nevada," deputies said.