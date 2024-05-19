Eric's Family Barbecue in Avondale makes top list for best barbecue spots in U.S.

Places like Texas and North Carolina have deep traditions in barbecue, but now a Valley restaurant is carving out its own spot at the top of the list.

Eric’s Family Barbecue grew from backyard shack to a successful business thanks to word of mouth.

"It’s a humbling experience to sum it all up," said general manager Joshua.

Eric's Family Barbecue was just an idea eight years ago. Five friends wanted to express their love for food by opening a barbecue joint in the backyard of their home.

"I guess it was more the line getting wrapped around the neighborhood. Realizing that we need real estate that was a restaurant or food truck," Joshua said.

The five have only grown from the success.

Just this month, Eric’s Family Barbecue was named the third-best barbecue spot in the nation by Yelp.

"It was uplifting, hair standing up on the back of your neck type feeling," Joshua said.

Joshua says he knew they were going to climb that list.

"We just doubled down on our environment and the family attitude we have toward each other," Joshua said.

None of them expected to climb that quickly. It's something they thank customers for.

"So it’s just through word of mouth. People would leave us reviews and we never asked or anything," Joshua said. "Word of mouth is really better than any billboard or blimp that you can put across anywhere."

"I heard from my friend they were one of the top 3 BBQ places in all of Arizona, so I had to come check it out," a customer said.

The customers said it was worth the hype.

"It’s amazing. The brisket, the brisket definitely top 3," that same customer said.

"Good food is what brings people in, but the customer service and everything else that comes between is what brings people back," Joshua said.

"Very friendly, always always, I’ve never been in here and they’ve never been rude or impolite," a customer said.

The owners say they're proud to be where they are, and they plan to continue serving great barbecue for years to come.

Eric’s Family Barbecue is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 in the morning until they sell out. They're located at Dysart and Indian School roads.