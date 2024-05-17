Hostage situation in Surprise leads to massive fire; Scottie Scheffler arrested before PGA | Nightly Roundup

article

From a fire that erupted during a barricade situation in Surprise to golfer Scottie Scheffler getting arrested before teeing off at the PGA Championship, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, May 17, 2024.

1. House in Surprise erupts in flames during barricade situation, child suffers gunshot wounds

2. Scottie Scheffler arrested in Kentucky before teeing off for PGA Championship

3. Police pursuit ensues after man hits, kills bicyclist

4. Another round of Interstate 17 traffic closures have Phoenix residents concerned

5. John Eastman pleads not guilty in Arizona's fake elector case

