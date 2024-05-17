Hostage situation in Surprise leads to massive fire; Scottie Scheffler arrested before PGA | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a fire that erupted during a barricade situation in Surprise to golfer Scottie Scheffler getting arrested before teeing off at the PGA Championship, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, May 17, 2024.
1. House in Surprise erupts in flames during barricade situation, child suffers gunshot wounds
An infant has been shot several times and a suspect is barricaded inside a home in a neighborhood in Surprise.
2. Scottie Scheffler arrested in Kentucky before teeing off for PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler was arrested Friday morning on his way to the PGA Championship in Louisville after failing to follow police orders during a pedestrian fatality investigation. He later called it a "big misunderstanding."
3. Police pursuit ensues after man hits, kills bicyclist
A man accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist before leading police on a pursuit has been arrested.
4. Another round of Interstate 17 traffic closures have Phoenix residents concerned
A major traffic headache is in store for drivers as closures are planned Valley-wide, including I-17, where neighbors bemoaned heavy traffic.
5. John Eastman pleads not guilty in Arizona's fake elector case
Attorney John Eastman pleaded not guilty on Friday to conspiracy, fraud and forgery charges for his role in the effort to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in Arizona to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
A look at freeway closures this weekend
Phoenix-area weekend freeway closures (May 17-20)
Northbound I-17 will be closed between the Loop 303 and State Route 74 from 10 p.m Friday through 5 a.m Monday for pavement improvement work; the northbound Loop 101 Price Freeway will be closed between the U.S. 60 and the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement work; the eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed between I-10 and Mill Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday for construction; the southbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway will be closed between Broadway Road and Southern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday for bridge maintenance; eastbound I-10 will be closed between I-17 and State Route 51 from 9 p.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday for tunnel maintenance; and westbound I-10 will be closed between I-17 and 7th Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday through 9 a.m. Sunday for tunnel maintenance.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
6 p.m. Weather Forecast - 5/17/24
High temps and breezy conditions are in place for the weekend.