Phoenix Police announce hundreds of arrests in five-day operation cracking down on violent crime

Phoenix Police announced 570 arrests, 3,700 fentanyl pills seized, 25 firearms seized and two stolen vehicles recovered as the result of a five-day, multi-agency operation in the city of Phoenix.

Operation Full Court Press, as it was dubbed by Phoenix Police, was primarily focused on addressing violent suspects in the city.

According to a release, Phoenix Police, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Maricopa County Attorney's Office, Adult Probation and FBI all played a role in the initiative that took place from May 6-10.

The operation led to the discovery of a clandestine drug lab and resulted in arrests that involved alleged gang members, human traffickers and organized retail criminals.

Commander Julie Egea commended the officers who worked on the case.

"These officers work at this level every week, this week just happens to capture what they do city-wide," she said in the release.

Many of the people arrested had outstanding warrants.

Police ask if anyone in the public has information on suspects who have outstanding warrants to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness if they wish to remain anonymous.