Video shows sex assault suspect wanted in Goodyear attack

The Brief Goodyear Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly attempted to sexually assault a person near Rio Paseo Park on the night of Feb. 5. Surveillance video released by investigators shows the suspect, described as a Black male in his early to mid-20s with dreadlocks, running toward the victim. The suspect’s identity remains unknown, and police are asking anyone who recognizes the man or has additional security footage to call 623-932-1220.



Goodyear Police are searching for a suspect accused of a sexual assault crime from Feb. 5.

What we know:

The attack happened at around 8:30 p.m. near Rio Paseo Park, located in the area of North 152nd Drive and West Virginia Avenue.

Officers released a video, showing the suspect running toward the victim, and another of the suspect running away from them.

The suspect is only described as "an unknown African American male," who is believed to be in his early to mid-20s with dreadlocks.

Goodyear Police Department

What we don't know:

Information surrounding the events leading up to the attack, and the identities of the people involved, remain unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the people in the videos, saw the incident, or has security video that may have captured the suspect, is asked to contact the Goodyear Police Department at 623-932-1220.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of where the attack happened.