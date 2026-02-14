Nancy Guthrie case hits 2-week mark, search for sex assault suspect | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirming to FOX 10 that the person detained was their ‘person of interest,’ to Goodyear Police searching for a sex assault suspect caught on camera, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, February 14, 2026.
1. Sheriff: ‘Person of interest’ was man detained, released Friday night
A massive law enforcement presence at a Tucson home and a separate FBI vehicle search occurred on Feb. 13, but authorities confirm no arrests have been made in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.
2. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie search
Feb. 14 marks two weeks since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson-area home.
3. Caught on cam: Police searching for suspect accused of attacking victim
Goodyear Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly attempted to sexually assault a person on the night of Feb. 5 near North 152nd Drive and West Virginia Avenue.
4. Emily Pike honored at walk one year after tragic discovery
Feb. 14 marks one year since the remains of 14-year-old Emily Pike were found off U.S. 60 near Globe. The community held a walk, as investigators continue to search for answers.
5. Man arrested after light rail stabbing in Tempe
34-year-old Allante Wallace was booked on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a stabbing on the light rail near Apache and Dorsey Lane on Feb. 12.
A look at your weather this weekend
Saturday brought sunshine, clear skies and drier weather across Arizona. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has the latest of the beautiful weather we can expect for the rest of the weekend.
