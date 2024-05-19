Expand / Collapse search
2 injured in shooting at Missouri high school graduation

By Chris Williams
Published  May 19, 2024 5:51pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Stations
b460c691- article

Two people were shot and at least one person received medical attention at a high school graduation ceremony at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. (Credit: Allen Bunch via Storyful)

CAPE GIRADEAU, Mo. - A shooting during a high school graduation in Kansas left two people hurt with at least one receiving medical attention. 

The gunfire erupted at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on Sunday.

The graduation was for students at Cape Central High School. 

School officials said none of its students or staff were injured, and the graduation would be rescheduled to a later date. 

One attendee shared footage of the scene where a voice over a loudspeaker asked people to "please calm down."

The attendee told Storyful that officers had at least two people detained as he exited the arena. 

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 