Lori Vallow case: New records on “Doomsday Mom" provided by MCSO

FOX 10 has obtained new records from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in connection to Lori Vallow’s extradition from Idaho to Arizona. Since entering the Estrella Women’s Jail, the convicted child killer has 151 calls logged between November 30, 2023, and March 27, 2024.

Records show a total of 2 hours, 22 minutes, and 22 seconds on 18 connected calls during that time span. Phone numbers dialed have been redacted by MCSO.

The "Doomsday Mom" arrived at the MCSO ITR (Intake, Transfer, and Release) with a laptop and notebooks that she had to give to jail staff for safekeeping. Documents say Vallow also had five hair bands, a gray rubber ring, broken reading glasses, an Idaho DOC inmate ID, and three boxes of Advil she brought from the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center in Idaho.

Review Lori Vallow’s MCSO inmate file here (Court dates have been updated):

Two arrest warrants for Vallow detail the charges of conspiracy to commit murder related to the fatal shooting of her former husband, Charles Vallow, and the attempted murder of her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux. The warrant in connection to Charles’ murder was signed in June 2021 and the warrant for Boudreaux’s attempted murder was signed in February 2022. But at the time, Vallow was in Idaho waiting to stand trial while her mental competency had to be restored.

After a six-week trial, in May 2023, Vallow was found guilty of murdering her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She was also found guilty of conspiring in the murder of Tammy Daybell, her romantic rival and the first wife of Chad Daybell. On August 11th, 2023, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs signed the requisition for Vallow’s extradition. Idaho’s Governor Brad Little signed the executive agreement by late October 2023. MCSO identified Vallow’s prisoner classification as "medium."

MCSO records show Vallow signed her name as "Lori Daybell" on court documents after being transported to Arizona. She and Chad Daybell have been married since November 2019. Daybell is currently standing trial in Idaho for the murders of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

The State of Arizona’s case against Vallow is underway as she has two public defenders, and her trial is currently scheduled for August 1, 2024.