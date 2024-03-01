Expand / Collapse search
Lori Vallow: MCSO body cam footage shows 'Doomsday Mom' give up electronic devices after extradition

By
Published 
Updated 10:30AM
Lori Vallow-Chad Daybell case
FOX 10 Phoenix

Lori Vallow gives up electronics after extradition

PHOENIX - FOX 10 obtained body worn camera footage from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, revealing some of Lori Vallow's intake process after she was extradited to Arizona from Idaho.

Lori Vallow was sentenced to an Idaho prison in July 2023 for murdering her two children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and conspiring in the death of Tammy Daybell, the first wife of Vallow's husband, Chad Daybell. 

Vallow is in the Estrella Jail, awaiting a new trial - accused of conspiring in the murder of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and conspiring in the attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux, her niece's ex-husband.

As the deputy explained in the beginning of the video, the items were Lori Vallow's electronic court documents that were brought with her during the extradition. A label on the laptop reads "property of Means Law Office." 

Mark Means was once Vallow's attorney for her Idaho case before being disqualified. The items were placed into MCSO's property for safe keeping. There were also notebooks that belonged to Vallow that she brought from Idaho.

The deputies told Lori that she has the option to release the items to whoever she chooses at a later date.