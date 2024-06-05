Apache County Attorney's Office searched by Arizona Attorney General's Office

article

A search warrant was served at the Apache County Attorney's Office on Tuesday morning by investigators from the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

The AG confirmed a report of the search on Wednesday, June 5.

"I’m unable to share any additional information at this time. The court has sealed the warrant," said Richie Taylor, communications director for the AG's office.

Michael B. Whiting is the Apache County Attorney. He was elected to his first term in office in 2008.

FOX 10 asked the AG's office to confirm reports of Whiting's home also being searched, but Taylor said no more information could be released.