Ballots damaged after USPS mailbox lit on fire in Phoenix; suspect arrested

An arrest has been made after a United States Postal Service mailbox in Phoenix was lit on fire early Thursday morning, damaging over a dozen ballots.

The fire happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 24 outside a post office near 7th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix Fire crews responded to the scene and extinguished the flames. Twenty electoral ballots, and other pieces of mail, were damaged in the fire.

"The Postal Inspector took possession of the damaged ballots and mail," Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade said. "The Phoenix Fire Investigations Task Force, which includes Phoenix Police detectives and Phoenix Fire investigators, are working with US Postal Inspectors."

Phoenix Police say surveillance video from the scene was collected by investigators.

In a separate, short statement posted on her X (formerly Twitter) account, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said the suspect involved in the incident has been arrested. The suspect has yet to be identified.

The scene was blocked off due to the investigation, but it has since been reopened.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer released the following statement on the incident:

"We are waiting for details from law enforcement. We encourage all voters who used that mail box in the last 36 hours to check the status of their ballots at https://BeBallotReady.Vote. Successful delivery is usually reflected on that website within 72 hours. Voters should be aware that tomorrow, October 25 is the last day to request a replacement ballot. If a voter believes they were impacted by this incident they can learn more about how to make that request at https://Request.Maricopa.Vote."

