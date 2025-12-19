2025 year in review: FOX 10's top Arizona, national reports

article

2025 was filled with big news stories in Arizona and around the nation: from President Donald Trump cracking down on illegal immigration, a speedboat flipping on Lake Havasu, to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

We're looking back at FOX 10 Phoenix's biggest stories, compiling the year's most-read and most-watched content.

Top 5 stories overall January-December (local & national)

Top YouTube videos

Top national headlines by month

Top headlines in Arizona