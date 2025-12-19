Expand / Collapse search

2025 year in review: FOX 10's top Arizona, national reports

By
Published  December 19, 2025 4:34pm MST
News
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

2025 was filled with big news stories in Arizona and around the nation: from President Donald Trump cracking down on illegal immigration, a speedboat flipping on Lake Havasu, to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

We're looking back at FOX 10 Phoenix's biggest stories, compiling the year's most-read and most-watched content.

Top 5 stories overall January-December (local & national)

  1. 1 person dies of the plague in northern Arizona
  2. RFK Jr.'s choice of attire while hiking in Arizona sparks online chatter
  3. Chandler toddler dies six days after being pulled from a pool
  4. Who is Travis Decker? What to know about the Wenatchee, WA father wanted for murder
  5. Speedboat flips in Lake Havasu as racers attempt to break speed record

Top YouTube videos

  1. Fast-moving object approaching Earth | Newsmaker
  2. 3I/ATLAS moving toward Earth? Harvard professor gives his take | Newsmaker
  3. AZ judge steps down after allegedly urinating in public
  4. MYSTERY DEEPENS: New images of interstellar 3I/Atlas show ‘no tail’
  5. Trump immigration order: AZ towns brace for impact
  6. Pinal County Sheriff Deputy Frank Sloup | Newsmaker
  7. 'We should be ready': Could this be an 'alien' object?
  8. Tempe Police arrest man over social media pranks
  9. Possible ‘black swan’ event from interstellar object | FOX 10 Talks
  10. 'Alien probe' could be coming toward Earth | FOX 10 Talks

Top national headlines by month

  1. List: Kohl's to close 27 ‘underperforming’ stores by April 2025 (January)
  2. Lung cancer rising among non-smokers — here's why (February)
  3. Giraffe in Detroit: Animal spotted in bed of pickup is 100% real (March)
  4. Dangerous levels of arsenic found in US rice: What families need to know now (April)
  5. Who is Travis Decker? What to know about the Wenatchee, WA father wanted for murder (May)
  6. Over 130 cats found in U-Haul van in disturbing California animal cruelty case {June)
  7. What is Legionnaires' disease? Symptoms, how you get it (July)
  8. Body of WA triple-murder suspect Travis Decker found, authorities say (August)
  9. Blood pressure medication recalled due to cancerous chemical (September)
  10. Passenger allegedly assaults Alaska Airlines crew members, forces emergency landing at Boise Airport (October)
  11. SNAP benefits: Here's how much payments will be in November (November)
  12. Stimulus payment December 2025, IRS direct deposit relief payment & tariff dividend fact check (December)

Top headlines in Arizona

  1. Tunnel discovered at Arizona border wall by Mexican state police with use of drones
  2. California man found dead 1,000 feet below Grand Canyon's South Rim
  3. Popular Phoenix yoga instructor goes missing after scheduled blind date
  4. Speedboat flips in Lake Havasu as racers attempt to break speed record
  5. Chandler toddler dies six days after being pulled from a pool
  6. Woman falls 80 feet from Phoenix highway, and her motorcycle was stolen
  7. 1 person dies of the plague in northern Arizona
  8. Vaping on plane: Man apologizes after Phoenix-to-San Francisco flight incident
  9. Turning Point USA HQ in Phoenix becomes memorial for Charlie Kirk
  10. Bodycam: Superior Court judge allegedly urinates near courthouse
  11. Halloween T-shirt controversy: Arizona school district teachers accused of mocking Charlie Kirk's death
  12. 2 Little Caesars employees killed in Tempe; suspect arrested
NewsU.S.Arizona