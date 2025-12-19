2025 year in review: FOX 10's top Arizona, national reports
2025 was filled with big news stories in Arizona and around the nation: from President Donald Trump cracking down on illegal immigration, a speedboat flipping on Lake Havasu, to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
We're looking back at FOX 10 Phoenix's biggest stories, compiling the year's most-read and most-watched content.
Top 5 stories overall January-December (local & national)
- 1 person dies of the plague in northern Arizona
- RFK Jr.'s choice of attire while hiking in Arizona sparks online chatter
- Chandler toddler dies six days after being pulled from a pool
- Who is Travis Decker? What to know about the Wenatchee, WA father wanted for murder
- Speedboat flips in Lake Havasu as racers attempt to break speed record
Top YouTube videos
- Fast-moving object approaching Earth | Newsmaker
- 3I/ATLAS moving toward Earth? Harvard professor gives his take | Newsmaker
- AZ judge steps down after allegedly urinating in public
- MYSTERY DEEPENS: New images of interstellar 3I/Atlas show ‘no tail’
- Trump immigration order: AZ towns brace for impact
- Pinal County Sheriff Deputy Frank Sloup | Newsmaker
- 'We should be ready': Could this be an 'alien' object?
- Tempe Police arrest man over social media pranks
- Possible ‘black swan’ event from interstellar object | FOX 10 Talks
- 'Alien probe' could be coming toward Earth | FOX 10 Talks
Top national headlines by month
- List: Kohl's to close 27 ‘underperforming’ stores by April 2025 (January)
- Lung cancer rising among non-smokers — here's why (February)
- Giraffe in Detroit: Animal spotted in bed of pickup is 100% real (March)
- Dangerous levels of arsenic found in US rice: What families need to know now (April)
- Who is Travis Decker? What to know about the Wenatchee, WA father wanted for murder (May)
- Over 130 cats found in U-Haul van in disturbing California animal cruelty case {June)
- What is Legionnaires' disease? Symptoms, how you get it (July)
- Body of WA triple-murder suspect Travis Decker found, authorities say (August)
- Blood pressure medication recalled due to cancerous chemical (September)
- Passenger allegedly assaults Alaska Airlines crew members, forces emergency landing at Boise Airport (October)
- SNAP benefits: Here's how much payments will be in November (November)
- Stimulus payment December 2025, IRS direct deposit relief payment & tariff dividend fact check (December)
Top headlines in Arizona
- Tunnel discovered at Arizona border wall by Mexican state police with use of drones
- California man found dead 1,000 feet below Grand Canyon's South Rim
- Popular Phoenix yoga instructor goes missing after scheduled blind date
- Speedboat flips in Lake Havasu as racers attempt to break speed record
- Chandler toddler dies six days after being pulled from a pool
- Woman falls 80 feet from Phoenix highway, and her motorcycle was stolen
- 1 person dies of the plague in northern Arizona
- Vaping on plane: Man apologizes after Phoenix-to-San Francisco flight incident
- Turning Point USA HQ in Phoenix becomes memorial for Charlie Kirk
- Bodycam: Superior Court judge allegedly urinates near courthouse
- Halloween T-shirt controversy: Arizona school district teachers accused of mocking Charlie Kirk's death
- 2 Little Caesars employees killed in Tempe; suspect arrested