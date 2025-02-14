California man found dead 1,000 feet below Grand Canyon's South Rim

The Brief The body of a 20-year-old California man was found 1,000 feet below the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. The victim was not identified. Crews also found a vehicle near the body.



Search crews recovered the body of a California man at Grand Canyon National Park.

The victim was found on Feb. 10 near the Yavapai Geology Museum.

What we know:

The National Park Service says they received a report at 8 a.m. of a broken rock wall and scattered car parts east of the museum.

An aerial search was launched, where crews found a vehicle and the body of a 20-year-old man 1,000 feet below the rim.

What we don't know:

The victim was not identified. The circumstances leading to his death are unknown.

What they're saying:

"We would like to extend our deepest thanks and appreciation to all the personnel who played a crucial role in this recovery effort," NPS said in a statement. "The investigation is ongoing and is being coordinated with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office."

Map of area where the body was found