California man found dead 1,000 feet below Grand Canyon's South Rim
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK - Search crews recovered the body of a California man at Grand Canyon National Park.
The victim was found on Feb. 10 near the Yavapai Geology Museum.
What we know:
The National Park Service says they received a report at 8 a.m. of a broken rock wall and scattered car parts east of the museum.
An aerial search was launched, where crews found a vehicle and the body of a 20-year-old man 1,000 feet below the rim.
What we don't know:
The victim was not identified. The circumstances leading to his death are unknown.
What they're saying:
"We would like to extend our deepest thanks and appreciation to all the personnel who played a crucial role in this recovery effort," NPS said in a statement. "The investigation is ongoing and is being coordinated with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office."