Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
5
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Wind and Dust Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau

California man found dead 1,000 feet below Grand Canyon's South Rim

By
Updated  February 14, 2025 7:17am MST
Grand Canyon
FOX 10 Phoenix

Crews recover man's body at Grand Canyon

A 20-year-old man from California was found dead 1,000 feet below the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, officials said.

The Brief

    • The body of a 20-year-old California man was found 1,000 feet below the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.
    • The victim was not identified.
    • Crews also found a vehicle near the body.

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK - Search crews recovered the body of a California man at Grand Canyon National Park.

The victim was found on Feb. 10 near the Yavapai Geology Museum.

What we know:

The National Park Service says they received a report at 8 a.m. of a broken rock wall and scattered car parts east of the museum.

An aerial search was launched, where crews found a vehicle and the body of a 20-year-old man 1,000 feet below the rim.

What we don't know:

The victim was not identified. The circumstances leading to his death are unknown.

What they're saying:

"We would like to extend our deepest thanks and appreciation to all the personnel who played a crucial role in this recovery effort," NPS said in a statement. "The investigation is ongoing and is being coordinated with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office."

Map of area where the body was found

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by the National Park Service in a news release.

Grand CanyonCaliforniaNews