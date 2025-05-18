Chandler toddler dies six days after being pulled from a pool

The Brief Six days after being pulled from a Chandler home's pool, Trigg Kiser, 3, tragically died, the police department said. The incident happened near Gilbert and Riggs roads on May 12. Police say the circumstances around the child's death remain under investigation.



The Chandler toddler who was pulled from a pool on May 12 has died, the police department said on May 18.

What we know:

The incident happened near Gilbert and Riggs roads.

"Chandler PD arrived on scene first and found an unconscious 3-year-old boy that was pulled from the backyard pool. Officers began CPR and firefighters took over patient care upon arrival," Chandler Fire said on May 12.

Police said the toddler, Trigg Kiser, 3, died on the afternoon of May 18.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the child's family and loved ones during this unimaginable time," Chandler Police said. "The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing. This is still an open investigation. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing additional details until the investigation is closed."

Trigg's mother is Emilie Kiser, a well-known TikTok star with more than three million followers.