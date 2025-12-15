Expand / Collapse search

Train and vehicle collide in Phoenix; impairment suspected

Published  December 15, 2025 9:16am MST
Investigation underway after train collides with car

PHOENIX - Three people were injured after a train collided with a car near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road during the early morning hours of December 15.

Police say three adults in the vehicle were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

"Preliminary information indicates impairment may be a factor for the adult driver of the vehicle," stated Phoenix Police Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez.

No names have been released in this case. 

The investigation is ongoing.

