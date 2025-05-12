Chandler boy, 3, in critical condition after being pulled out of a pool

The Brief A three-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital on Monday night after being pulled out of a pool in Chandler. He was found unconscious in the pool and is in critical condition, the fire department says.



An unconscious three-year-old boy was pulled out of a Chandler home's pool on Monday night.

What we know:

The incident happened near Gilbert and Riggs roads on May 12.

"Chandler PD arrived on scene first and found an unconscious 3-year-old boy that was pulled from the backyard pool. Officers began CPR and firefighters took over patient care upon arrival," Chandler Fire said.

The child is in critical condition.

What we don't know:

There's no word on how the boy ended up in the pool.

Chandler FD didn't say if there was a fence around the pool.

Map of the area where the incident happened: