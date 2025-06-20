Expand / Collapse search
Woman falls 80 feet from Phoenix highway, and her motorcycle was stolen

By
Updated  June 20, 2025 9:37am MST
Crime and Public Safety
article

Annabel Force (Sakura Keiser)

The Brief

    • Annabel Force, 19, was killed when Arizona DPS says she lost control of her motorcycle while driving onto an I-17 on-ramp near downtown Phoenix and fell 80 feet.
    • Investigators say her motorcycle was stolen from the crash site on June 8 at around 7:05 p.m.

PHOENIX - A young woman on a motorcycle was killed when she fell 80 feet from a Phoenix highway on-ramp, the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety said.

To make matters even worse, someone stole her motorcycle after the crash.

What we know:

It happened on June 8 at around 7:05 p.m. while the woman was headed east on I-10, then took the southbound I-17 on-ramp.

"Unknown circumstances caused the motorcyclist to lose control and strike the median wall. The motorcyclist fell over the median wall 80 feet where they were later pronounced deceased," said Arizona DPS Spokesperson Bart Graves.

Her motorcycle was nowhere to be found after the crash, as DPS says it was stolen from the crash site.

Loved ones identified the victim as Annabel Force, 19.

The Office of the Medical Examiner in Maricopa County lists Force's date of death as June 8, her manner of death as an accident and the primary cause of her death was blunt force injuries.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this crash, or where Force’s bike might be, can contact Arizona DPS at 602-223-2000.

The Source

  • The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety

