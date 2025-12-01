2 hospitalized following shooting in Tempe: PD

The Brief 2 people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in Tempe. The incident happened near Guadalupe Road and Rural.



Tempe Police say they are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital on the morning of Dec. 1.

What we know:

The incident reportedly happened at a chain pizza location in the area of Guadalupe Road and Rural.

"The suspect remained on scene and was immediately detained by police upon their arrival. Two victims have been transported to the hospital in critical condition," read a portion of Tempe Police's statement.

What's next:

Police say officers are "determining if there are any outstanding witnesses, victims, or suspects."

Area where the incident happened