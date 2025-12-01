2 hospitalized following shooting in Tempe: PD
TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Police say they are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital on the morning of Dec. 1.
What we know:
The incident reportedly happened at a chain pizza location in the area of Guadalupe Road and Rural.
"The suspect remained on scene and was immediately detained by police upon their arrival. Two victims have been transported to the hospital in critical condition," read a portion of Tempe Police's statement.
What's next:
Police say officers are "determining if there are any outstanding witnesses, victims, or suspects."
Area where the incident happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Tempe Police Department.