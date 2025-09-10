Turning Point USA HQ in Phoenix becomes memorial for Charlie Kirk

The Brief Mourners have been gathering at the Phoenix headquarters of Turning Point USA to pay their respects to founder Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot at an event in Utah on Wednesday, Sept. 10. Supporters, including several Arizona State University students, expressed shock and heartbreak over Kirk's death and praised his role as a prominent voice for young conservative voters.



Supporters gathered at the Phoenix headquarters of Turning Point USA to mourn the death of founder Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

A steady stream of supporters has been visiting the nonprofit's building, which is now surrounded by flowers and memorial signs.

Supporters say Kirk, 31, was a prominent voice for young conservative voters.

"I first saw his clips on Instagram, and his message and what he was teaching really stood out to me and told me it's OK to be who I am," said Anders Rae, a student at Arizona State University. "I was in shock initially. I couldn't believe what happened. I wanted to know if he was OK."

ASU student Hayden Cooper said Kirk "meant a lot, not just to me, but the younger generations."

Memorial for slain political activist Charlie Kirk at Turning Point USA's headquarters on Sept. 10, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Kirk was known for holding open discussions on college campuses and taking questions from anyone, regardless of their political views.

"Obviously, you can tell that he was killed for it," a supporter said. "So the fact that he spoke up when others feel like they can't, this is a way of silencing that voice and this is not right."

Cooper said Kirk "was a great person gone way too soon."

Another supporter praised Kirk's debates on campus, saying his message was "all about faith and belief and patriotism. Your First Amendment is your First Amendment, and you have to be sure of what you believe in, and you have to be ready to share that in a moment's notice."

‘Honestly, I was in disbelief’

For many, his death was a complete shock.

"He has two kids, and he has a wife, and it's hard," one supporter said. "He was the best person for youth activism, which was not a thing a few years ago."

"Just broken. Heartbroken. In shock. In disbelief," Cooper said. "It's a hard thing to wake up to and hear."

"Honestly, I was in disbelief," said Nicholas Maffeo, an ASU student. "I just couldn't imagine that happening in this world now. It's very sad to see that happen."

ASU student Ryleigh Corona shared a similar sentiment. "It's really hard. It's not something you imagine you are going to deal with on any given day. No matter who it is. It's hard to comprehend. It doesn't feel real at all."

On Wednesday night, police blocked off the street leading to the headquarters, but visitors can park nearby and walk to the memorial.

‘Charles James Kirk has been murdered by a gunshot’

Turning Point USA released a statement on Kirk's death, saying, "It is with a heavy heart that we confirm that Charles James Kirk has been murdered by a gunshot that took place during Turning Point USA's 'The American Comeback Tour' campus event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. May he be received into the merciful arms of our loving Savior, who suffered and died for Charlie. We ask that everyone keep his family and loved ones in your prayers. We ask that you please respect their privacy and dignity at this time."