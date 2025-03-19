Popular Phoenix yoga instructor goes missing after scheduled blind date

The Brief Marcus Freiberger, 45, went missing after he was reportedly scheduled to go on a blind date in downtown Phoenix on Feb. 21. For the months leading up to his disappearance, he was a popular yoga instructor at Melrose Yoga. His father and the owner of the yoga studio are speaking out to raise awareness, hoping to find him safe.



Friends and family are desperate to find Marcus Freiberger, a popular yoga instructor in Phoenix's Melrose District.

The 45-year-old hasn’t been seen in nearly a month.

The backstory:

Marcus has been teaching yoga at Melrose Yoga for the past few months. He was getting pretty popular, racking up clients and friends.

Now, they have no idea where he is, and, of course, they're worried sick.

"He's a super young man, and he’s the most personable individual and when you speak to his friends, they’ll tell you he’s just a magnet," said his father, Dutch Freiberger, on March 19.

His father admits his son has had issues. From money to drugs.

Marcus was reportedly in-between apartments in mid-February when he went missing.

His father says Marcus would never abandon his beloved dog Thomas, who was left alone for several days.

Marcus Freiberger. Photo courtesy of Dutch Freiberger

"I’ll tell you that he had a history of drugs, and he’s been in and out of rehab a few times. He’s never disappeared this long," Dutch said.

According to Dutch, the last place his son was supposed to be was in a parking garage near 2nd Avenue and Van Buren Street.

He drove there for a blind date on Feb. 21. Whether he actually met someone or not remains a mystery, but no one has seen or heard from Marcus since.

What they're saying:

Marcus became a go-to yoga teacher at Melrose Yoga with the skills and smile to match.

Owner, Forrest Kruger, gave him a chance a few months back, and was very impressed.

"Kind of guy all of his friends were coming in here for his classes. I met lots of them. Nothing but positive things to say. He was a great guy, is a great yoga teacher, too. I took his class myself," Kruger said.

That’s another reason none of this makes sense. He was a young man back on the right track.

His whole future was ahead of him, and then suddenly he’s gone.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Marcus Freiberger. Photo courtesy of Dutch Freiberger

"Where is he? What happened to him? He was making progress and doing all these great things and getting ahead in life, which is making him happy," Kruger said.

Marcus‘ father is still waiting for help to unlock his cell phone to see if there may be clues inside.

He also hopes someone spots his truck, a white 2021 GMC Sierra pickup truck with an Arizona plate reading 3MA66L.

If you know anything, call Phoenix Police at 602-534-2121.

Map of the area where the reported blind date was supposed to be: