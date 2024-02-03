Former St. Johns teacher arrested and accused of sex crimes against a student

A former St. Johns teacher in Apache County is under arrest and accused of sex crimes against a student, the police department said.

The former St. Johns High School teacher, Danielle Ashley Lee, was arrested on Jan. 30 after the St. Johns Police Department said it got word of possible criminal misconduct involving a former teacher and a student.

After interviewing several witnesses, police say Lee was arrested and is accused of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, furnishing harmful items to a minor, child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

"At this time, the St. Johns Police Department has no information that other students were involved. However, this is an ongoing criminal investigation," St. Johns PD said.