DPS trooper involved in Apache County shooting

Published  June 10, 2024 8:45am MST
Crime and Public Safety
The shooting, according to officials, happened hours after crews responded to a situation near Show Low involving what was described as a barricaded suspect firing at deputies.

APACHE COUNTY, Ariz. - DPS officials say one of their troopers was involved in a shooting on the US 60 east of Show Low.

Per to a spokesperson, it all started just before 9:00 p.m. on June 9, when SWAT teams and the Apache County Sheriff's Office responded to what was described as a barricaded suspect firing at deputies in the area of US 60 and Apache County Road 3095.

"Negotiations with the suspect continued for several hours.  At around 2:40 am Monday morning, the suspect began firing at DPS SWAT, prompting a trooper-involved shooting," read a portion of the statement.

Following the shooting, officials said the suspect was taken into custody, and then taken to a Phoenix area hospital. DPS is investigating.

Area where the shooting happened