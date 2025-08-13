Expand / Collapse search
Rebekah Baptiste: Girl spent last month of her life in remote part of Arizona

By and
Published  August 13, 2025 7:07pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Rebekah Baptiste: Her home in Apache Co. revealed

We are learning more about the Apache County home that 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste spent the last month of her life in. Meanwhile, court documents reveal details of the 911 call her parents made on July 17. The two are now facing murder and child abuse charges. FOX 10's Kenzie Beach reports.

The Brief

    • We are learning more about a remote part of Apache County where Rebekah Baptiste spent the last month of her life.
    • The home is located about eight miles down a dirt road off Highway 180, and is described as a place with no electricity and little water.

APACHE COUNTY, Ariz. - (This story contains subject matter and details that some may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.)

We are learning more about a remote part of Apache County where Rebekah Baptiste spent the last month of her life.

The backstory:

Rebekah Baptiste was found unresponsive on July 27, and she was taken to a local hospital before being flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital, where she died three days later.

Rebekah's father and girlfriend, Richard Baptiste and Anicia Woods, are accused of first-degree murder and three counts of child abuse. Prosecutors say it was "long-term, horrendous abuse" that caused Rebekah's death. They said Rebekah's brain bleeding was so severe, it left her brain-dead.

Court records also indicate this was not the first time Rebekah needed care for these types of injuries, with prosecutors revealing 140 pages of hospital records have been handed over in this case.

We have also learned that the Phoenix school where Rebekah was a student made 12 reports to the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) over the past four years. However, DCS officials are disputing that.

Local perspective:

Richard Baptiste moved his kids to a yurt-style home with no electricity and little water in Apache County. The home is located about eight miles down a dirt road off Highway 180.

With no neighbors in site, plastic toys still sit in the home's front yard.

Dig deeper:

Court documents related to the case detail the 911 calls made on July 27. The call was made by Woods on Richard's cell phone.

"She’s unresponsive, unconscious, and unable to breathe for herself," the caller allegedly said.

Woods detailed Rebekah running away, telling investigators her injuries are from falling into the wash. However, investigators say the head-to-toe bruising Rebekah endured is inconsistent with her parents' story.

In Richard's interview with detectives, he admitted to beating Rebekah, saying she may have been running to get help.

What's next:

A celebration of life ceremony will take place on Thursday at Rebekah's former school in Phoenix.

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered by FOX 10's Kenzie Beach, with supplemental information gathered from a FOX 10 news report that was published Aug. 7, 2025.

