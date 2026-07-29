State Route 51 lane closures cause severe Phoenix traffic delays

The Brief A busy stretch of SR 51 is restricted to two lanes 24/7 between Highland Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix for the next seven weeks for critical road and pipeline repairs. Drivers facing bumper-to-bumper traffic and delays are encouraged to use I-17 as an alternate route or allow extra travel time, especially during rush hour. The right two lanes are currently closed, but ADOT and DPS confirmed all drivers, including solo motorists, can temporarily use the HOV lane within the active work zone without penalty.



Drivers who rely on State Route 51 (SR 51) as part of their daily commute may need to leave a little extra time or consider taking a different route.

What we know:

A busy stretch of the freeway is now down to just two lanes, and those restrictions are sticking around for the next seven weeks. Northbound lane restrictions will be in place 24/7 between Highland Avenue and Camelback Road due to construction.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says the work is critical, but for drivers, it is a major headache.

Drivers React:

Commuters expressed frustration over the freeway conditions. One driver described experiencing "a lot of standstill traffic. Very frustrating trying to get to work and some close accidents." Another driver noted, "Bumper to bumper. We were supposed to do this lunch at 12:30, and it took me an extra 20 minutes to get here."

"I’ve always heard more lanes does not equal faster, but less lanes definitely doesn’t equal faster. I’ll say that," another driver remarked.

What ADOT Is Saying:

ADOT says the work is necessary for much-needed repairs.

"The pavement is going to be improved. We’re going to take care of pipelines that needed to be replaced underneath the freeway," said Doug Nintzel with the Arizona Department of Transportation.

What Drivers Should Know:

For the next month, the right two lanes are closed. During rush hour, the far left lane operates as a carpool lane, but ADOT and the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) confirmed that anyone can use the HOV lane within the construction zone at any time.

"The likelihood of being stopped as a solo driver in the HOV lane right in this area is going to be very low. We would say go ahead and use the HOV lane in this area, but make it that you’re doing it within this work zone and not elsewhere on the freeway system during those restricted rush hour times," Nintzel said.

Dig deeper:

Once work on the right lanes is finished, crews will shift over to the left two lanes for another two to three weeks. "We’re talking about improvements for decades to come. It’s a long-term situation. This is the short-term pain that we have to go through in order to get there," Nintzel explained.

Until that work is done, motorists might want to map out a backup plan.

Drivers shared their plans to navigate around the delays, with one stating, "I would just say ultimately, I’m probably not going to use it. I’ll probably just do city streets and get off early so I can avoid it." Another driver added, "7 weeks. I’m gonna have to find a different route."

What you can do:

ADOT is encouraging drivers to take Interstate 17 (I-17) to try and clear up some of the congestion. Drivers who cannot avoid SR 51 should give themselves plenty of extra time, especially during rush hour.