Gilbert indoor entertainment venues offer cool escape from Arizona summer heat

The Brief With summer heat on full blast in Gilbert, people are seeking indoor entertainment options to stay cool. Two local businesses, Sandbox VR and The Escape Game, are offering immersive indoor activities for family and friends. Sandbox VR features a heat-based discount where savings increase as outside temperatures rise during the Arizona summer.



With the summer heat on full blast, people are often looking for indoor entertainment. Two local businesses in Gilbert are hoping people think outside the box when it comes to their next outing.

Virtual Reality:

Full immersion is the goal of Sandbox VR in Gilbert, a company hoping people want to step outside of their normal routine and experience another reality, even just for a little bit of time.

"We bring people to zombie apocalypses, we bring people to the forward-thinking world of an alien invasion," said Andrew Perkinson of Sandbox VR.

Interactive Games:

That is also a focus over at The Escape Game in Gilbert.

"We have live movie sets here that you're gonna be working through, there's a lot of different interactive parts to all our games, so our goal is to give you the best experience possible for 60 minutes," said Evan Lipe of The Escape Game Gilbert.

Plenty of Options:

Visitors can choose from several different escape rooms, including a submarine adventure, a museum heist, and a murder mystery set in an Italian restaurant.

"This one is a little bit different, the whodunnit, it's not just about escaping, it's also about finding out who committed the murder," Lipe said.

In the midst of an Arizona summer, both of these places provide indoor options for a night of fun with family and friends.

Summer Savings:

At Sandbox VR, they even have a special summer deal.

"When it's 115 outside, you get 15% off. When it's 130 out, you get 30% off. Every five degrees hotter, 5% more off," Perkinson said.