Men detained in Nancy Guthrie investigation seek millions from sheriff's office

The Brief Two men who were detained and later released in connection with the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie have filed a notice of claim against the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. They claim they were held at gunpoint and unlawfully arrested. In the notice, attorneys said they’re willing to settle the claims for a collective $3.25 million. The claim was filed days before the sheriff’s office released the ransom notes sent to Tucson TV stations.



Two men detained early in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping investigation are collectively seeking millions of dollars from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, claiming they were unlawfully arrested at gunpoint and held for hours.

The notice of claim, which is the precursor to a potential lawsuit, was filed Monday in Pima County.

Notice of claim filed in Guthrie investigation

What they're saying:

Lawyers for Carlos Alfredo Palazuelos, Daniel Maddox and Maddox’s mother Josefina Maddox say police arrested Palazuelos at gunpoint and wrongfully identified him as a "person of interest" in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, only to let him go hours later.

The claim also states that men in military gear pointed guns at Daniel Maddox and made him lie on the floor of his home, handcuffed him, then held him outside under a guard for several hours while they allegedly ransacked his mother’s home. Lawyers say investigators caused significant damage when they searched the home.

By the numbers:

In the notice, attorneys said they’re willing to settle Palazuelos’ claim for $2.5 million, Daniel Maddox’s claim for $500,000 and Josephina Maddox’s claim for $250,000.

The other side:

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department declined to comment.

What happened to Nancy Guthrie?

The backstory:

Guthrie, 84, was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31 when she was dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home. She was reported missing the following day by family members after she failed to show up at church.

On July 27, Savannah Guthrie released a video pleading for her mother’s return.

KSAZ

Early in the investigation, police released footage of Nancy's alleged abductor at her doorstep. In a statement on July 31, PCSD said the two videos recovered from Nancy's doorbell cameras "may be from two separate days."

"They indicate he took steps to prepare for the event on the night of January 31 to February 1," the statement reads.

Camera footage of Nancy Guthrie's abductor released (Pima County Sheriff's Department) (PCSD)

Ransom notes released

Dig deeper:

On Friday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department released the contents of two ransom notes that were sent to Tucson area television station KOLD. Investigators said the first note was received on Feb. 2, and the second note was received on Feb. 6.

Both ransom notes were sent by e-mail, with the subject line of "News Tip." However, the name, e-mail address and date of birth for the person who sent it were redacted from the version released by PCSD.

The first one reads:

Hello Savannah,

We have your mother Nancy. She is safe but scared. She will be held for ransom and once payment is received she will be released unharmed. We will be holding her for a maximum of 7 days. You will need to send bitcoin in the amount of $4 million USD before 5PM on Thursday the 5th. If payment is not received, the ransom will be increased to 6 million USD which will need to be paid by 5PM on Monday the 9th. Once payment is received to the bitcoin address below she will be released within 12 hours of deposit to a safe drop off location back in Tucson. If payment is not [received] by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5PM, she will be killed. Your mother is aware of this and her life is in your hands. It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible. You will not be able to contact me from here on out, there will be no negotiation. Do not play games, law enforcement will not be able to help you.

(Bitcoin address redacted)

She had a white smart watch on the floor of the foot of her bed and the white flood light in backyard was destroyed.

The second ransom note reads:

Guthrie Family,

We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition. We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related. She is buried in nature now. Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace. We are truly sorry.

Officials with PCSD say "these communications reveal distinctive patterns of word choice, syntax, and phraseology that reflect the writer’s unique linguistic style. They also provide valuable insight into the person’s mindset, motives, and the evolution of their tone over time."

"As with the unidentified male depicted in the video, we believe these distinctive linguistic characteristics may be recognizable to someone who knows or has interacted with the notes’ writer. A friend, family member, coworker, classmate, or acquaintance may recognize these patterns of expression and possess information that could help identify the individual responsible."