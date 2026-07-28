Seen on TV: July 28

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Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Spinato’s Pizzeria & Family Kitchen in North Phoenix

1107 E. Bell Rd., Suites 1 & 2

Phoenix, AZ 85022

https://www.spinatospizzeria.com/north-phoenix-location

2026 Arizona Chef's Week

The Little Gym

20736 E. Victoria Ln., Ste 106

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

480-406-3009

https://www.instagram.com/thelittlegymqueencreek/

https://www.facebook.com/thelittlegymqueencreek/

https://www.thelittlegym.com/arizona-queen-creek/

Wildlife World Zoo

16501 W. Northern Ave.

Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

623-935-9453

https://www.instagram.com/wildlifeworldzoo/?hl=en

https://www.facebook.com/wildlifeworldzoo/

https://www.wildlifeworld.com/

Cinnaholic

37584 N. Gantzel Rd., Suite 103

Queen Creek, AZ 85140

480-901-1277

https://www.instagram.com/cinnaholicqueencreek/

https://www.facebook.com/Cinnaholic.QueenCreek/

https://locations.cinnaholic.com/ll/us/az/queen-creek/136/

Mathnasium

Live-streamed video