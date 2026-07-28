Seen on TV: July 28
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Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Spinato’s Pizzeria & Family Kitchen in North Phoenix
- 1107 E. Bell Rd., Suites 1 & 2
- Phoenix, AZ 85022
- https://www.spinatospizzeria.com/north-phoenix-location
2026 Arizona Chef's Week
The Little Gym
- 20736 E. Victoria Ln., Ste 106
- Queen Creek, AZ 85142
- 480-406-3009
- https://www.instagram.com/thelittlegymqueencreek/
- https://www.facebook.com/thelittlegymqueencreek/
- https://www.thelittlegym.com/arizona-queen-creek/
Wildlife World Zoo
- 16501 W. Northern Ave.
- Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
- 623-935-9453
- https://www.instagram.com/wildlifeworldzoo/?hl=en
- https://www.facebook.com/wildlifeworldzoo/
- https://www.wildlifeworld.com/
Cinnaholic
- 37584 N. Gantzel Rd., Suite 103
- Queen Creek, AZ 85140
- 480-901-1277
- https://www.instagram.com/cinnaholicqueencreek/
- https://www.facebook.com/Cinnaholic.QueenCreek/
- https://locations.cinnaholic.com/ll/us/az/queen-creek/136/
Mathnasium