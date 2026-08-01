Overheated child rescued during family hike on Phoenix trail

The Brief A 10-year-old boy was hospitalized after experiencing a heat-related medical emergency on Camelback Mountain. Phoenix Fire rescued the child from the Echo Canyon Trailhead around 11 a.m. on Aug. 1. The rescue occurred while the trail was closed due to an extreme heat warning.



A 10-year-old child was rescued from a trail in Phoenix while hiking with his family during an extreme heat warning.

What we know:

A hiker was reported to have been experiencing a medical emergency at the Echo Canyon Trailhead on Camelback Mountain at around 11 a.m. on Aug. 1.

Phoenix Fire found the 10-year-old boy, who had become overheated while hiking with his parents. The child was taken off the mountain by fire officials, using a "Big Wheel." He was later taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

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The call came in while Echo Canyon was closed, which is common on extreme heat days.

What they're saying:

"Please hike in the cooler part of the day. Bring a full bottle of water. When you're half way done with that water, you're halfway done with that hike," Captain Todd Keller of the Phoenix Fire Department said. "Elderly and kids— they're definitely more susceptible in the heat. Certain situations can catch up with them quicker."

What we don't know:

It is unclear why the hikers were out while the trail was closed.