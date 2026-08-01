Chandler murder suspect shot victim in back after hours-long dispute, prosecutor says

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The Brief Vincent Verbick, 59, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder following a deadly shooting at a Chandler apartment complex on July 31. State prosecutors say Verbick shot the victim in the back inside a bathroom following an hours-long physical argument. A judge set Verbick's bond at $1 million during his initial court appearance.



A 59-year-old man is facing second-degree murder charges and a $1 million bond following a fatal shooting at a Chandler apartment complex early Friday morning.

What we know:

Vincent Michael Verbick was arrested after Chandler police officers responded to a call just after 4:30 a.m. on July 31 near Germann and McQueen roads, where they found a man who had been shot. Firefighters pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

During Verbick’s initial court appearance, state prosecutors detailed a protracted overnight dispute between the two men that turned deadly.

"Ultimately, there was a physical altercation between the suspect and the victim. That continued on and off for the duration of the evening going into early morning today," the state prosecutor said. "The suspect did ask the victim to leave the residence [but] the victim repeatedly came back into the suspect's bedroom."

Dig deeper:

According to the state prosecutor, the dispute reached a breaking point when the victim walked into the suspect's bathroom.

"That's when the suspect allegedly shot the victim in the back," the prosecutor said, emphasizing that Verbick had options to escape the argument. "The suspect had multiple avenues to exit the residence... [but] he retrieved a firearm and allegedly shot the victim in the back."

What's next:

Verbick was booked into custody on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault. A judge set his bond at $1 million. He remained in jail on Saturday ahead of his next court date, which is scheduled for Aug. 6.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim as the investigation remains ongoing.

Map of where the shooting happened: