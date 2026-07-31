Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, East Valley, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Tonto Basin, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Central La Paz, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Northwest Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Southeast Gila County, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Kofa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Central Phoenix, Mazatzal Mountains, Parker Valley
5
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northern Gila County, Marble and Glen Canyons
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Grand Canyon Country
Heat Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley
Heat Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County

Man killed in Chandler apartment shooting

By  and 
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated July 31, 2026 6:40 AM MST Published July 31, 2026 6:18 AM MST
1 arrested in deadly Chandler apartment shooting
1 arrested in deadly Chandler apartment shooting

1 arrested in deadly Chandler apartment shooting

One person has been arrested after police say a man was shot and killed on July 31 at an apartment complex near Germann and McQueen roads. FOX 10's Annalisa Pardo has the latest.

The Brief

    • A man was shot and killed on July 31 at an apartment complex near Germann and McQueen roads.
    • Police say another man was arrested in connection to the shooting.
    • No identities have been released, and it's unknown what led up to the shooting.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning at an apartment complex in Chandler, and police say another man has been arrested.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m. on July 31 near Germann and McQueen roads.

Chandler police say when officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead by firefighters.

Another man was found near the shooting scene and arrested, police said.

Local perspective:

There is no threat to the public and there are no traffic restrictions in the area.

What we don't know:

No identities were released. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened:

The Source: The Chandler Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyChandlerNews