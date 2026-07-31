Man killed in Chandler apartment shooting

The Brief A man was shot and killed on July 31 at an apartment complex near Germann and McQueen roads. Police say another man was arrested in connection to the shooting. No identities have been released, and it's unknown what led up to the shooting.



A man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning at an apartment complex in Chandler, and police say another man has been arrested.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m. on July 31 near Germann and McQueen roads.

Chandler police say when officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead by firefighters.

Another man was found near the shooting scene and arrested, police said.

Local perspective:

There is no threat to the public and there are no traffic restrictions in the area.

What we don't know:

No identities were released. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened: