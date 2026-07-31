Man killed in Chandler apartment shooting
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning at an apartment complex in Chandler, and police say another man has been arrested.
What we know:
The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m. on July 31 near Germann and McQueen roads.
Chandler police say when officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead by firefighters.
Another man was found near the shooting scene and arrested, police said.
Local perspective:
There is no threat to the public and there are no traffic restrictions in the area.
What we don't know:
No identities were released. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.
Map of where the shooting happened:
The Source: The Chandler Police Department