Kidnapped newborn found safe; robbery suspects found hiding at crime scene | Nightly Roundup

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From a newborn found safe in Arizona, to armed robbery suspects hiding at a crime scene, and the continued search for Savannah Guthrie's mother six months later, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

1. Nancy Guthrie case hits 6-month mark

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2. 2 accused of armed robbery at Phoenix motel

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3. Glendale hit-and-run driver wanted

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4. Kidnapped newborn back in safe hands

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5. Deadly house fire being investigated as arson

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A look at your weather this weekend

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