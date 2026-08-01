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Kidnapped newborn found safe; robbery suspects found hiding at crime scene | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published August 1, 2026 5:48 PM MST
Published August 1, 2026 5:48 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From a newborn found safe in Arizona, to armed robbery suspects hiding at a crime scene, and the continued search for Savannah Guthrie's mother six months later, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

1. Nancy Guthrie case hits 6-month mark

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Savannah Guthrie issues new plea in search of mother Nancy 6 months after disappearance
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Savannah Guthrie issues new plea in search of mother Nancy 6 months after disappearance

Savannah Guthrie issued a new plea for the return of her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, exactly six months after she vanished from her Tucson-area home.

2. 2 accused of armed robbery at Phoenix motel

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Phoenix police arrest robbery suspects hiding out at scene of the crime
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Phoenix police arrest robbery suspects hiding out at scene of the crime

Phoenix police say two men stole cash from a motel guest and held her at gunpoint when she tried to get it back—then were found staying in a room at that very same Red Roof Inn.

3. Glendale hit-and-run driver wanted 

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Glendale police hunting for this SUV after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
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Glendale police hunting for this SUV after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run

A 38-year-old man was killed in an early-morning hit-and-run, and Glendale investigators say video caught the suspect's vehicle speeding away.

4. Kidnapped newborn back in safe hands

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Kidnapped 11-day-old Surprise newborn found hundreds of miles from home
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Kidnapped 11-day-old Surprise newborn found hundreds of miles from home

An 11-day-old baby boy kidnapped from Surprise, Arizona, is back in safe hands—and getting a bottle from a hero deputy!

5. Deadly house fire being investigated as arson

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2 found dead in Maricopa house fire, officials investigating as arson
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2 found dead in Maricopa house fire, officials investigating as arson

An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a Maricopa house fire near Honeycutt Road and North Porter Road on Saturday morning.

A look at your weather this weekend

Phoenix ties 1972 record high of 116 degrees as extreme heat warning continues
Phoenix ties 1972 record high of 116 degrees as extreme heat warning continues

Phoenix ties 1972 record high of 116 degrees as extreme heat warning continues

Phoenix reached 116 degrees, tying a 1972 record high as an extreme heat warning remains in effect for much of Arizona through Monday. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more, as the triple-digit heat persists.

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