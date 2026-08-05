Cottonwood man drove to Phoenix to buy half-pound of meth, busted by pair of police dogs, marshals say

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The Brief Camp Verde officers seized nearly 200 grams (almost half a pound) of methamphetamine during an early morning traffic stop on SR 260 after two narcotics K9s alerted to hidden drugs. George Krekelberg of Cottonwood was arrested at the scene after reportedly admitting he had traveled to the Phoenix area to purchase the methamphetamine. Krekelberg was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center on four felony drug charges, while a passenger was released pending further investigation.



A late-night traffic stop in Yavapai County took nearly half a pound of methamphetamine off northern Arizona streets after two narcotics detection dogs sniffed out drugs hidden inside a car.

What we know:

George Leo Krekelberg of Cottonwood was arrested early Tuesday morning near State Route 260 and Cherry Creek Road after officers uncovered about 200 grams of methamphetamine. Investigators say Krekelberg, 55, admitted to traveling south to the Phoenix area specifically to procure the illegal narcotics before heading back toward the Verde Valley.

READ MORE: Suspect trafficking drugs from Phoenix to rural Arizona nabbed after high-speed chase

The incident began just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 4 when deputies with the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office pulled over a vehicle for civil traffic violations. During the stop, two certified narcotics detection K9s — including Camp Verde’s K9 Gunner — separately alerted officers to the presence of drugs. Officers say a search revealed the concealed stash of meth.

George L. Krekelberg (AZDOC Archive)

Dig deeper:

During questioning, Krekelberg allegedly admitted to officers that there was a "half" inside the vehicle (referring to a half-pound of an illegal substance) and confirmed his trip to Phoenix to get the supply. A passenger in the car was identified by police and released at the scene pending further investigation.

Krekelberg — who served four years in prison in the 2010s for drugs, theft and trafficking stolen items — was transported and booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center on multiple felony charges, including possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, transportation of a dangerous drug for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

READ MORE: Mesa traffic stop turns up massive haul of meth, fentanyl and cash

What they're saying:

The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office praised the "outstanding teamwork" of the officers involved.

"K9 Gunner once again demonstrated his exceptional training and reliability by providing a positive alert that helped remove a significant quantity of dangerous drugs from our community," Marshals said in a statement. "Every seizure like this helps make Camp Verde a safer place by preventing dangerous narcotics from reaching our neighborhoods."

What we don't know:

The passenger's identity or potential involvement.

Map of where the traffic stop occurred: