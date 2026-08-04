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21 charged in cartel gun trafficking ring spanning Arizona, Mexico

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 4, 2026 5:46 PM MST
Published August 4, 2026 5:46 PM MST
21 charged in Arizona cartel gun trafficking ring
21 charged in Arizona cartel gun trafficking ring

21 charged in Arizona cartel gun trafficking ring

Authorities charged 21 individuals with 158 counts following a joint federal investigation involving the ATF, FBI, and Border Patrol. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen reports.

The Brief

    • Major arrests have been announced following a Homeland Security investigation into Mexican cartel firearms trafficking operations in Arizona and Mexico.
    • A total of 21 defendants face 158 charges, with law enforcement seizing more than 100 firearms and over 125,000 rounds of ammunition.
    • One person has been sentenced so far, while remaining defendants face up to 15 years in prison and $250,000 in fines per charge if convicted.

PHOENIX - Major arrests have been announced in a Homeland Security investigation spanning Arizona and Mexico into the cartel's efforts to traffic firearms.

What they're saying:

"Firearms trafficking leads to a dangerous path of destruction on both sides of the border," said A.J. Gibes, special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Phoenix Field Division.

Federal prosecutors announced arrests in a massive gun trafficking scheme powered by Mexican cartels. More than 20 people are now charged, with the youngest defendant just 23 years old.

"Without the tireless work of our dedicated law enforcement partners, this ring of firearms traffickers would have undoubtedly been responsible for smuggling many more," said Timothy Courchaine, U.S. attorney for the District of Arizona.

Dig deeper:

Purchasers in Phoenix bought firearms for buyers in Mexico, including semi-automatic rifles and AK-47 variants, according to the ATF.

"We know that criminal organizations in Mexico are well funded, and their tentacles stretch into our communities," Gibes said.

Officials from the FBI, Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and several local agencies worked together to seize more than 100 firearms and over 125,000 rounds of ammunition just in Arizona.

"It takes a network to defeat a network and our agencies are working together collaboratively to work and defeat these criminal organizations," Gibes said.

In total, 21 defendants are facing 158 charges.

"Every single illegal firearm and round taken off the street today represents potential lives saved," said JT Stevens, Homeland Security Investigations special agent in charge.

What's next:

So far, one person has been sentenced. If convicted, the remaining defendants could face up to 15 years in prison and fines reaching $250,000 for each charge.

The Source

  • Information in this report was gathered from Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Phoenix Field Division Special Agent in Charge A.J. Gibes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona Timothy Courchaine, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge JT Stevens, federal prosecutors, the FBI, Homeland Security, Border Patrol, several local agencies, and FOX 10 News reporting.

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